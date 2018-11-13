The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden presents Fall Faeries & Dragons Festival on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the garden on the west end of River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton.
"Join us in the garden for a magical, fun-filled day for all dragons, faeries, elves, gnomes, children and adults of all ages!" organizers say. "Fun for all ages including: Building Faerie Gardens, Making Magic Willow Wands, Create Dragon & Faerie Wings, Explore the Mystical Willow Maze, Magical Face Painting, And much more fun to list!"
Free admission. For more information or if you’d like to help or volunteer, call 805-245-5603 or visit santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org. The garden "is dedicated to encouraging children to explore, adults to learn, and individuals of all ages to discover the beauty, serenity and joy of our diverse natural environment and its significance in our lives."