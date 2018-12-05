Christmas on the Trail is Saturday and Sunday when a "Passport" can be purchased for 20 one-ounce pours of wine. The ticket can be "spent" at any of 13 participating wineries all weekend. Each winery will serve passport holders snacks like chocolates, holiday cookies and cheese on Saturday. Return Sunday for live music, food trucks, barrel tastings and more. Exclusive wine discounts, a handmade event keepsake and logo wine glass are also included. Wineries taking part in Christmas on the Trail include: Andrew Murray Vineyards, Cambria Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Fess Parker Winery, Firestone Vineyard, Foxen Vineyard & Winery, foxen 7200, Kenneth Volk Vineyards, Koehler Winery, Martian Ranch & Vineyard, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Riverbench Vineyard Tasting Room, Tres Hermanas Winery and Zaca Mesa Winery. More information and tickets: my805tix.com/events/Christmas2018.
FOXEN CANYON WINE TRAIL