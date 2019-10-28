For some people, the winter holiday season is their favorite time of the year. For others, it may be Thanksgiving or various other special holidays. One holiday that, in my opinion, is underrated, is Halloween.
Here in the Santa Ynez Valley, Halloween is a fun night for both kids and adults alike.
Not only are many houses completely decked-out in Halloween decor across the Valley, but there is also the annual haunted house at the Solvang Festival Theater, which never fails to bring screams, gasps, and laughs with its array of bone-chilling scares.
In addition to being a source of entertainment for all ages both the night before Halloween and on Halloween, the haunted house is a place where teenagers can get together and make memories scaring others.
I was interested in how this renowned haunted house got its start, so I interviewed the mind behind it, Fred Lageman, director of Solvang Parks and Recreation.
Lageman has worked for the city of Solvang since 1996, and has been a director since 2008. Before he started working with Solvang Parks and Recreation, he began organizing the annual haunted house at the Festival Theater. This is the haunted house's 26th year in business.
When I asked him what his favorite part of the haunted house was, he responded, “The design and construction are favorites along with the scares and excitement from the crowds who attend.”
As I mentioned before, teenagers are welcome to work at the haunted house, and, according to Lageman, they can be either guides or monsters and some have helped with the construction and decoration as well.
Solvang's annual Halloween Haunted House will return to scare again for its 26th year at the Solvang Festival Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31. And this year, a special Halloween Streetfest event will commence both nights outside of the theater, located at 420 Second Street in Solvang.
“We also always need help with the tear-down the days after Halloween,” Lageman added.
I was curious to know why he thinks this event is a good opportunity for teenagers to become involved.
“It’s a great community event focusing on cooperatively working together to bring about a great show for everyone to enjoy," Lageman said. "And every teenager who has ever been involved says it’s an absolute blast! I’ve had (and have) teenagers work at the house for four years during their high school years and then return for years after. My longest returning volunteer who started as a teenager (ninth grade) is returning this Halloween for his 12th year working in a row.”
After hearing this, I can imagine that working at the haunted house is an awesome time for anyone who commits to the job, or just generally wants to have a fun time.
Lastly, I asked Lageman what advice he would give to teenagers who want to volunteer at the haunted house.
“Do it! It’s a great time! And we need you!” he responded.
This year, the haunted house’s theme is “Fright Farm.”
Lageman said he came up with this theme when he heard the phrase “Fright Farm” in early 2018.
"That put the design wheels in motion,” he said.
I’m personally excited to see what the haunted house has in store for its visitors, and I encourage local teenagers to volunteer.
For those who would like to visit the Solvang Haunted House, it opens from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St. in Solvang. The kid-friendlier version of the haunted house is open from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
To volunteer to be a monster, help set up or tear down the set, contact 805-688-7529 for further details.
