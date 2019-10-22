After a morning of walk, trot and canter, contestants in the On the Bit Dressage Schooling Show event held at Santa Ynez Equestrian Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, were invited to slip into costume and parade their ponies around for an afternoon of Halloween gaiety.
Event organizer and Santa Barbara horsewoman Carole Bennett said after the rain canceled her scheduled shows at the equestrian center last spring, pulling this one together was paramount.
"Locals were starving for this," Bennett said. "One-hundred twenty-five riders were ready to ride last February but couldn't because of the rain."
This time, starting at 8 a.m., the full-day event went off without a hitch, running until nearly 6 p.m. The event showcased 30 junior (17 years and under) and amateur (18 years and older) riders, for a total of 66 rides in the ring, according to Bennett.
"You've even got the tiny people," she said of the junior contestants working on the very basics. "They're so sweet, it makes you want to cry."
Around mid-day after the dressage show, all contestants were invited to attend a costume class for horse and rider in categories of most creative, scariest and fairy tale.
Bennett said she fell into organizing dressage shows a few years back after Modoc Riding Association Santa Barbara discontinued them.
"I said, can I please take it over?" she recalled.
Since then, the horsewoman and part-time chicken matzo ball-soup chef and owner of Just One Soup, continues to pull her own resources together to rent space at the equestrian center, market the shows, cater lunch for the contestants and purchase show ribbons.
"I've only been doing it for a few years here in the Santa Ynez Valley," she said, noting she and her husband made an attempt to move north but had trouble selling their home.
"I just love how horsey it is here," she said. "If I could put on a horse show every weekend, I'd be happy."
A native of Cleveland and a resident of Santa Barbara for the last 21 years, Bennett said growing up with horses is the reason for her "mild" obsession with the animal.
Referring to her 17-year-old Dutch Warmblood "Van Ggoh" — Vinny for short — that she has owned for the past 12 years, she said laughing, "If I could have one wish, I would miniaturize myself and sit inside his nostrils forever. He's my life."
Because of her fond childhood and love of horses, Bennett said her aim is to facilitate a positive environment from which youth can also benefit — and make sure that the sport remains accessible to juniors.
"Dressage is kind of an old sport, and we want the juniors to come up feeling comfortable," she said, adding that hiring kind judges is also part of her winning formula. "I don't want my riders to leave crying, I want them to feel good about themselves. I consider what I do more of a public service."
