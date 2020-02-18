Dr. Seuss-inspired event for families, returns to Santa Ynez for second year

Inspired by the work of children's author Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as "Dr. Seuss," the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum has announced that it will host the 2nd annual Read Across America “Eggstravaganza” event on March 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez.
The family and kid-friendly event, presented in collaboration with the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, is free and open to the public.
Dr. Seuss fans will be treated to activities with thematic elements from the book, special guest presenters include “Miss Kindness” (Karen Palmer), “Robo the Clown” (Robert Hasley) and artist-musician Teresa McNeil MacLean. Artists, poets and storytellers will be on hand to provide creative projects for kids to enjoy.
Dr. Seuss-themed snacks will be served such as “Go Dog Go” hot dogs, green deviled eggs, and more.
There will be a free raffle for a variety of books about horses, and horse-themed artwork exhibits on display, complementing the story in Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum. Equine enthusiasts can view exhibits that include antique saddles, tack and equipment used by Valley vaqueros and cowboys for riding and caring for their horses.
Theresa Reilly, SYVHM curator of education said that Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum is the perfect book choice for this year’s Read Across America event.
"This new work is about seeing and creating art based on an unrhymed manuscript and sketches by Dr. Seuss which were discovered in 2013," Reilly explained. "The book is like a visit to a museum — with a horse as your guide and guest appearances by the Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and Horton the elephant. It’s silly and playful, while stimulating critical thinking about making art with the horse as an artist’s muse."
The Museum is calling for extra volunteers who are needed to read books, help with art projects, perform, and display children’s art and poetry. To inquire about volunteering, contact Theresa Reilly at education@santaynezmuseum.org, or call (805) 688-7889, ext. 109.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.