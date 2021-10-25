Santa Maria gearheads are invited to the Downtown Classic Car Show coming to the Santa Maria Town Center early next month.
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Town Center West parking lot at 201 Town Center West.
Along with street rods, classic cars, special interest vehicles, motorcycles and bikes, the family-friendly event will feature vendors, food booths and live music from Mestizo Santa Maria Band and The Cholo DJ.
Entry for spectators is free. Those interested in showing a vehicle or becoming a vendor can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org.
The show is organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc., with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.
Residents may direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.