Women who brunch: Santa Barbara County’s women winemakers, chefs ready to serve

Behind every great man is a great woman. And behind every great woman winemaker, is a great female culinary crafter.

On International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8, nearly 200 women and men will gather to toast Santa Barbara County’s women winemakers, and the lady chefs, bakers and other food creators who make the annual Women Winemakers Celebration a delicious success.

Now in its fourth year, the food and wine celebration which will for the first time take place at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez, has also become an inaugural brunchtime event where a host of female culinary talent will pair their edible wares with the fruits of their winemaking colleagues’ labor.

Guests have two ticketing options: a tasting reception-only ticket, to include some serious appetizers, or the “Full Feast” ticket which includes both the tasting reception and a seated, four-course brunch, at which the women winemakers will join attendees under the arbor, in the middle of Roblar’s working farm.