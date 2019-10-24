{{featured_button_text}}
102319 Taste of the Valley 2019

Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, which kicked off with dinner in Los Alamos' Ferrini Park, will reportedly return next year.

 Jeffrey Bloom, Contributor

Destination marketing organization Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) reported the inaugural multi-town, multi-day festival “Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley" that showcased the region's food, wine and beer scene last weekend was a fruitful occasion.

And next year's event is in the works.

“We are so happy with and appreciative of how the first TasteSYV festival went off," said Shelby Sim, VisitSYV president and CEO. "It was a very successful first year event with months of dedicated planning and promotion.”

Sim said that altogether, the festival had over 1,200 attendees spanning the four days of festivities.

VisitSYV had five sold-out wine and beer dinners in Los Alamos, Santa Ynez, Ballard, Solvang and Buellton; five successful wine tasting events attended by hundreds; and cooking classes and seminars held in the townships of Santa Ynez and Ballard that reported high attendance numbers.

He said both the Solvang Grape Stomp and the first Sideways Festival each reported nearly 500 attendees. 

“It takes a village to plan and execute a multi-day, multi-town event of this magnitude," said Sim on behalf of the organization’s board of directors and staff. 

"It was crucial to have the community behind this, and we felt the support and participation of several Valley organizations, including the Los Alamos Business Association, the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce, the city of Solvang, the Buellton Visitors Bureau and city of Buellton, the Santa Ynez Chamber, the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, and each and every business that participated.”

A second annual Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley is planned for the fall of 2020.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

