Linda Burrows and Peter Wright, co-chairs of the Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic, have announced that the annual event will kick off Saturday, June 29, from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. The community-driven benefit will take place at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.
Dinner by Chef Jeff Olsson of New West Catering will be served alongside wine from sponsors Foxen Vineyard & Winery, Spear Vineyards & Winery, Demetria Estate Winery & Vineyard and Fiddlehead Cellars. DJ Marc Dillon of Gavin Roy Presents will entertain guests.
Andrew Firestone will lead the evening as master of ceremonies and auctioneer.
After dinner there will be a live auction offering lifestyles and entertainment packages, including a Stagecoach Dinner at Mattei’s Tavern prepared by Jake Francis of Valley Piggery and featuring live music by Sean Wiggins & Lone Goat; a two-hour tour out of Santa Barbara Harbor for 20 on a private, staffed yacht; the “Love is Love is Love” dinner on 2/14/20 hosted by Steve and Cathy Pepe; a cooking class and dinner with celebrated Chef Maili Halme hosted by Madeline and Don Heimark; a Wine Country weekend house including a balloon ride and luncheon event hosted by Frances Schultz and Tom Dittmer.
Proceeds from the Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic support more than 100 area non-profit and civic organizations, meetings, programs and special events hosted by St. Mark’s throughout the year.
The $150 per person donation includes wines, beverages, hors d'oeuvres, gourmet dinner and music. Reservations are available online at www.SMITV.org/the-summer-classic.html or by sending a check and contact information with the notation “2019 Summer Classic” to St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, P.O. Box 39, Los Olivos, CA 93441.