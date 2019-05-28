The 3rd annual Festival of the Vines summer celebration, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, will take place on June 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of Gainey Vineyard, located at 3690 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. There is limited seating. Advanced ticket reservations should be made by June 3.
This year, three special awards will be presented honoring Valley winemakers who are making a significant contribution to the art of winemaking and the expansion of viticulture in Santa Barbara County that positively impacts economic growth in the Valley.
Louis “Louie” Lucas will be celebrated as 2019’s “Pioneer Vintner,” and the Gainey family, who are generously providing the venue for the event and wines for the cocktail reception, will be recognized as this year’s “Pioneer Wine Family.”
The third awardee, who will be bestowed with the coveted honor as 2019’s “Pioneer Wine Maker,” will be revealed during the event ceremony.
Festival of the Vines is a fundraiser for Museum exhibits and programs. After wine tasting and appetizers, there will be a chance to bid on a special collection of live auction items arranged by the board of directors and friends of the Museum. A plated farm-to-table dinner will follow.
Festival co-chair and board member Kristin Reynolds notes that the event is the perfect way to enjoy a beautiful summer evening with friends and family while supporting the Museum, which actively works to preserve the cultural heritage of the community.
The cost is $125 for Museum members and $150 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit www.santaynezmuseum.org or contact Laini Jacobsen at (805) 688-8899. Attendees are encouraged to wear outdoor party attire; ranch footwear is recommended.
To learn more about the Museum, visit www.santaynezmuseum.org.
