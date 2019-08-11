The Hitching Post Wine Tasting Room in Buellton will mark its first year anniversary with a special celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11:30-4 p.m. that includes music, food, library wines, raffles and prizes.
Frank and Jami Ostini along with partners Gray and Charlotte Hartley opened the tasting room to the public on Aug. 20, 2018, at 420 East Highway 246 in Buellton, located next door to the famed Hitching Post 2 restaurant.
Hitching Post Wines is the first-ever tasting room from the Ostini and Hartley families which has come to include a lunch menu for guests of the tasting room and picnic grounds.
“We waited a really long time to have a tasting room in the Valley and it’s been worth it!," said co-owner and winemaker Frank Ostini. "We invite the public to come celebrate our first anniversary with us and listen to some great music, enjoy some of our tasty Santa Maria BBQ and sample some of our wines — plus we have a few surprises in store.”
Admission is $25 for non-members, $20 for Wine & Fire Passport Members and Hitching Post Club Members.
Tickets available at the door. RSVPs encouraged. Contact Hitching Post Wines at 805-688-0676 or email Brittany hp2brittany@outlook.com.
For details about the event, visit www.hpwines.com.
