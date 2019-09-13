The Santa Ynez Valley will celebrate the bounty of the region with the inaugural Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, a four-day gastronomical experience slated for Oct. 17-20.
The event will be an immersive experience designed to serve as an introduction to the food, wine, and beer scene that has made Santa Ynez Valley the country jewel of California’s Central Coast.
Over four days, more than 100 restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and breweries will come together for nine main events and dozens of ancillary events set in and around the distinct communities that make up the Santa Ynez Valley — Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Solvang, and Santa Ynez.
“With four days of events incorporating the diverse and unique aspects of all six of our communities, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will offer a little bit of something for everyone, both visitors and locals alike," said President/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, Shelby Sim, who is overseeing the event production. "And it will ultimately put on full display the many reasons the Santa Ynez Valley has earned its reputation as a must-visit wine region.”
Each day of the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will focus on specific communities in the region, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 17, with a day in the Old West town of Los Alamos, and ending on Sunday, Oct. 20, with a celebration of the best of Buellton.
The events will include wine tastings, special dinners, vineyard experiences, wine and cheese pairings, grape stomps, cooking classes hosted by local chefs, and much more.
Along the way, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will incorporate longtime favorite events — such as the Solvang Grape Stomp on Oct. 19 and the Los Olivos Day in the Country on Oct. 19 — featuring an all-new lineup of experiences.
During Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, the region will celebrate at the Sideways Fest, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the movie Sideways which helped put the Santa Ynez Valley wine region on the map.
The celebration of the film will include a screening of the movie under the stars at Solvang Festival Theatre and a Sideways-themed Wine Festival.
“One of the most appealing aspects of the The Santa Ynez Valley is that each community has its own culture, offering its unique food and wine experiences,” Sim said. “Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will give each attendee a feel for its diversity, while still enticing each to return for an even deeper exploration of the region.”
The event includes an array of single and multi-day ticket packages.
For more information on ticket packages and a full list of Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley events, including dates and times, visit www.tastesyv.com.
