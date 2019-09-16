{{featured_button_text}}
alisal bbq 2

Alisal’s iconic Santa Maria-style grill.

 Contributed Photo

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang will again host their signature culinary event, BBQ Bootcamp, from Oct. 20-22.

Known for their BBQ for over 60 years, the Alisal will offer guests access to workshops about the region’s iconic Santa Maria grilling techniques, along with local wine and beer tastings, and in-depth workshops on spice blending, grilled desserts, artisan bread making, and much more.

Workshops include:

  • Building the fire Santa Maria style with Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II
  • Artisan bread baking with Bob Oswaks of Bob’s Well Bread
  • Smoked brisket and grilled steaks with Burt Bakman of Slab BBQ & Trudy’s Underground Barbecue
  • Grilled desserts with Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections
  • Spice blending with Joy Culley of Solvang Spice Merchant
  • Smoking and grilling lunch recipe demonstration with Paula Disbrowe of Thank You for Smoking
  • Breakfast Horseback or Haywagon Ride to Alisal’s Old Adobe with culinary demos and live Cowboy entertainment

Package includes:

  • Studio accommodation for two nights, double occupancy (Sunday – Tuesday)
  • All meals including special dinners with local celebrity chefs, winemakers and brew masters
  • Workshops on grilling methods and equipment, BBQ instruction, spice blending, and more
  • Breakfast ride to Historic Adobe by horse or hay wagon
  • Complimentary wine tastings at nearby winery & tasting room destinations
  • Welcome amenity with Western-Style weekend accessories
  • Keepsake booklet for BBQ notes and recipes

Cost is $2,500 for workshop and double occupancy. Pricing is all inclusive, including tax and service charges.

For more information or to register, call the Alisal at (800) 425-4725 or visit www.alisal.com/package/bbq-bootcamp to reserve.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

