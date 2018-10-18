The Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and the reopening of the Pismo Pier. Admission is free except for premium activities.
The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with the Clam Festival Wine Walk -- wine tasting and a drawing for $20 per person. Tickets are available at www.ClassicCalifornia.com.
On Saturday, surfers compete in the Esteem Surf Co. 80’s Surf Showdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by a festival in the pier parking lot that lasts until 5 p.m.
Live bands, food trucks, clam chowder, beer and wine, family-friendly games, vendors and an expanded kid zone typically attract more than 15,000 people to the annual event.
A ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. will open the pier at 100 Pomeroy Ave. after more than 18 months of rehabilitation that should protect the pier for years to come.
A Pierfest VIP Celebration at noon will feature signature wood-fired pizzas and salad from the recently reopened Giuseppe's Cucina Italiana, dessert bites, live music by Wordsauce, and beer and wine available for purchase from the expanded Pier Garden. Tickets are $40.
The Truth About Seafood band will perform from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a clam dig and the band True Zion will play. At noon, the “Best Local Clam Chowder Contest” will be held with local restaurants competing in a blind tasting competition. This contest sells out early every year. Tickets are $15. The Jineanne Coderre Band will play from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Steppin’ Out will play from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.