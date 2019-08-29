The count was 29 horses dead at Santa Anita this season and many people blamed the unusually heavy rainfall for the problems this year. Sealing the track over and over is the usual means to preserve the surface during rainfall, but sealing it over and over hardens the pad underneath, said Jim Cassidy, president of the California Thoroughbred Trainers.
This may have been one factor in a perfect storm that directed the world's attention to Santa Anita.
The Stronach Group which owns Santa Anita brought up other issues to consider; race day medications were also of concern. Attention was being turned on the trainers who some accused of using drugs to run unfit horses on race day. Horses were being run on Lasix, a drug which has been said to mask other performance enhancing drugs.
At the 67th Annual Round Table of The Jockey Club of the United States on Aug. 11, the recommendation to the American Thoroughbred industry was to unite on several measures from banning the use of the whip “for encouragement” to uniting on the drug policies in American racehorses and bringing interference rules in racing in compliance with worldwide practices.
But recommendations are not mandates and the decisions are made by the regulatory authorities in the 38 states that sponsor Thoroughbred racing.
The outright endorsement by the Jockey Club of banning the use of the whip during races was a notable move toward listening to public opinion that causing pain to the flight animal was not only unfavorable to the fans watching, but gave the impression to the public that the horse didn’t want to run.
Stuart Janney, The Jockey Club chairman, explained at the annual conference, “Consumer research conducted earlier this year indicated that making penalties stricter for violation of rules regarding use of the riding crop received the most support among current and potential fans. No horse or rider will be disadvantaged by the rules, and we will still have fair winners.”
Over 20 years ago, horse trainer and animal behaviorist, Monty Roberts began to publish articles with a purpose to point out how whips were not only inhumane for horses but also counterproductive; this from a trainer of Thoroughbred horses to notable owners such as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Roberts' logic and experience was noted in other countries such as Norway who listened and banned the whip. Other countries began to modify the whip or change the rules to lessen the use of the whip.
Roberts cited the behavioral problems caused when hitting the flight animal in his 2002 article on whips in racing.
After the 2008 tragedy at the Kentucky Derby with Eight Belles breaking down after the finish, he again wrote to the industry to say that it would be a major step in the right direction to take whips out of racing.
Roberts believes that now is the time for the horse industry to show that it is doing everything in its power to protect horses. A major step in the right direction would be to take whips out of racing.
“I am so pleased that we are making this move,” he said in response to the recent US Jockey Club press conference. “Where I stand is that whips cause interference. Whips cause the horses to change directions or adjust their directions so they get in the way of other horses. The bumping and the twisting of horses in the race occurs after the whips come out.”
He further explained that a tendency of humans is to control things through force.
"The human species is smarter than that. We never do a good job of controlling things through force; we do a much better job when we guide and think it through and act in the absence of violence,” he said.
The US Jockey Club meeting also brought in speaker Kim Kelly, chief steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, who put things in perspective by respectfully citing how the United States has fallen behind many countries in their practices.
Hong Kong racehorses have the lowest loss rate at about 0.5 per 1,000 starts. Santa Anita had a death rate of 1.86 since the reforms, still above the US national average of 1.68 and more than double that of Del Mar last year (0.79), and significantly worse than Los Alamitos last year (1.06).
Another speaker, James L. Gagliano, The Jockey Club president and chief operating officer emphasized the need for uniting on consistent policies, stating, “if [Thoroughbred industry] stakeholders wish for it to be successful.”
Ada Gates, the first woman farrier in the United States to be licensed to shoe horses on the racetracks back in the 1970s has lived and worked by the Santa Anita Racetrack for most of her life and she too is hopeful.
Addressing the regulatory authorities in the 38 states that sponsor Thoroughbred racing, “Have a new, clean, honest look at racing. Fix it or go away, because the animal protection rights people are not going to stop standing at the gate of every race track in the country.”
Jockey Club Chairman Stuart Janney summed it up, explaining that "we should get the sport in shape to compete for the interest and support of the public. Most of us agree that there will be more changes in the next five years than we have seen in the last 50.
"I see our job at the Jockey Club as insuring the change, as it comes, will be for the better.”