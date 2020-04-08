Debbie Roberts Loucks: 5 things 'Sequestrians' can do at this time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While creating videos for equestrians that are currently quarantined – or sequestered – at home, it made perfect sense to also create a hashtag campaign for those using this time to learn more with their horses: #sequestrian.

Whether you have access to a horse or not, there are plenty of skills to learn and to practice. Here are five things you can do:

1) Horsepersons should have, in their muscle memory, at least three knots they can tie without even thinking about the process: a Bowline, a Clove Hitch and a quick-release knot.

The Bowline is both easy to tie, and most importantly, easy to untie, even after being subjected to heavy pulling. It creates a non-slip loop that won’t tighten down onto the object you’ve tied it to.

The Clove Hitch knot is great for securing things to your saddle horn, and will hold your lead rope on the saddle horn perfectly. You can use it to attach a rope to a pole or ring and secure enough to prevent the knot from sliding along the pole. This can keep horses spaced along a hitching rail, and is still a somewhat quick-release knot. It is a knot which can hold things together or pull things like a log that would otherwise allow to slip.

