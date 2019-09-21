PCPA's Under the Sea opening night
The PCPA's Marian Theater will host the Little Mermaid's Bubble Lounge on opening night of Disney's The Little Mermaid on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
A champagne and hors d'oeuvres reception will precede the 7 p.m. performance.
An individual ticket with Premium Seating is $100 for adults and $75 for children ages 5-12.
The Marian Theater is located at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria.
For more information, contact development@pcpa.org or visit the theater at www.pcpa.org/events.
Screening of Wild West documentary
Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez will screen "Dreamers & Wayfarers The Way West: A Nation Complete from Sea to Sea" on Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. A conversation will then be presented by John Copeland, producer and SYVHM board member.
This episode of the Wild West deals with the visionaries who conceived of spanning the country with transportation, communications, stage coaching, the construction of the transcontinental railroad and an oft over-looked aspect of western travel, riverboats.
The film offers a glimpse of the experiences of those who crossed the country via stagecoaches, trains and river boats.
Cost is $15 members/$20 for nonmembers
To register, contact Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum at info@santaynezmuseum.org or call 805-688-7889.
Santa Barbara Peace Prize dinner event
The United Nations Association of Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties will present its 2019 Peace Prize winner.
The third annual dinner event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at The University Club, at 1332 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.
The winner will be selected from among seven nominees: Leslie Clark, founder of Nomad Foundation, which helps nomadic tribes in Niger support themselves with traditional and new technologies; Linda Eckerbom Cole, founder of African Women Rising, which empowers women after war; Sue Mantle DiCicco, founder of the Peace Crane Project, which invites every child in the world to wage the cause of peace; Dr. Lori Leyden, founder of Create Global Healing, which works with victims of trauma from genocide, refugee situations and school shootings; Victoria Riskin, chair of Santa Barbara Chapter of Human Rights Watch; Evie Treen, founder of Friends of Woni International, which builds wells and schools in Kenya; Professor Joe White, creator of A World Without War, which proposes to extend the Olympics Truce worldwide to a full year in 2024.
Admission is $100 per person.
For tickets and for information on event sponsorship, visit www.unasb.org.
Presqu’ile Winery Summer Concert Series continues
The Summer Concert Series at Presqu’ile Winery, 5391 Presqu’ile Dr., Santa Maria, continues through September and October.
Pryor Baird Benefiting Operation WEBS – Saturday, Sept. 28; Politics of Dancing Benefiting the SMV Humane Society (also announcing the winners of our Spokesdog/Spokespet contest) – Saturday, Oct. 5; 3rd Fridays Live with Dulcie Taylor on Friday, Oct. 18; and the Tepusquet Tornadoes with Jineanne Coderre on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to the concerts for seating on the grass.
Presqu’ile offers a variety of wines for sale by the glass or bottle in addition to fresh sandwiches and other specialties sold by local food trucks.
All ages are welcome; kids 10 and under are free. No dogs allowed for this series.
For tickets and information visit Presqu’ile Winery Events Page or contact Estates Manager Cameron Porter at (805) 937-8110 ext. 103, or email to cameron@presquilewine.com.
Medicinal Plant Workshop in Ojai
A fall medicinal plant workshop with Lanny Kaufer and special guests USC pharmacologist James Adams and plant educator Enrique Villaseñor will be held at a community kitchen in Ojai on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees will learn to identification and medicinal uses of native plants from a USC pharmacologist and prepare botanical home remedies.
Cost is $75 per person that includes all materials.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or contact Lanny at 805-646-6281.