071119 Raina Huang

Huang who took first in Solvang's 2018 Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest, will return for the 83rd annual weekend event.

Returning this year with the goal of again clinching the winner's title in Solvang's annual Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest, is Raina Huang — a touring competitive eater who last year easily cleared the 2016 Danish Days Aebleskiver Eating Contest record of 18.5 aebleskiver, downing 36 of the doughy balls in five minutes. 

The all-you-can-eat five-minute contest will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22 at 11:30 a.m., in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden.

The contest is free and all ages are welcome.

To follow Raina's eating adventures, visit her at youtube.com/RainaHuang, facebook.com/RainaHuang or Instagram @rainaiscrazy.

For more information about Solvang Danish Days, including the full event weekend schedule, parade applications and complete contact information, visit solvangdanishdays.org or facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

