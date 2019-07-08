Returning this year with the goal of again clinching the winner's title in Solvang's annual Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest, is Raina Huang — a touring competitive eater who last year easily cleared the 2016 Danish Days Aebleskiver Eating Contest record of 18.5 aebleskiver, downing 36 of the doughy balls in five minutes.
The all-you-can-eat five-minute contest will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22 at 11:30 a.m., in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden.
The contest is free and all ages are welcome.
To follow Raina's eating adventures, visit her at youtube.com/RainaHuang, facebook.com/RainaHuang or Instagram @rainaiscrazy.
For more information about Solvang Danish Days, including the full event weekend schedule, parade applications and complete contact information, visit solvangdanishdays.org or facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.