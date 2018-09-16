Ken Jeong, actor, stand-up comedian and former physician, is bringing his side-splitting performance to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12.
Jeong’s best known roles include Ben Chang on the sitcom “Community,” the gangster Leslie Chow in “The Hangover” movie franchise and the lead in the ABC sitcom “Dr. Ken,” in which he was also the creator, writer and executive producer.
Born in Detroit to South Korean immigrants, Jeong was raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. In high school, he took part in the Quiz Bowl team, played violin in the orchestra and was elected to student council. He graduated at the age of 16 and went on to Duke University and from there obtained his M.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.
In 1995 Jeong won the “Big Easy Laff-Off” and moved to Los Angeles. He initially practiced medicine for several years as a physician at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Woodland Hills. During that time, he began performing regularly at the Improv and Laugh Factory comedy clubs to work on his routine.
His background in theater and improv led to several television appearances, including NBC’s “The Office,” HBO’s “Entourage” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He made his film debut in Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up” as Dr. Kuni, which proved to be his breakout performance. From that point forward, he was able to transition from medicine into a full-time career in the entertainment industry.
In addition to the “Hangover” trilogy, Jeong has been in a wide range of films ranging from “Step Brothers” to “Couples Retreat” to “Furry Vengeance.” Most recently, he was in the summer hit movie, “Crazy Rich Asians,” which premiered in August.
He has also had roles in a variety of television shows, including “Boston Legal,” “Burning Love,” “Glee” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”
Don’t miss an opportunity to see this unforgettable performance when Ken Jeong takes the stage in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.