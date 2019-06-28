Although '80s fashion is arguably a thing of the past, surviving relics like the electro-mechanical coin-operated device are becoming part of a growing fascination among popular culturists.
Co-authors of "Coin-Op Carnival: Electrifying Tales of Mechanical Contraptions" Ryan Claytor and Nick Baldridge, who have become both technical and seemingly archaeological experts in this unique field, are doing their part to ensure that the iconic pinball and nonvideo arcade games made prior to 1978 will not be forgotten.
Claytor, also a former resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, will make a stop at The Book Loft in Solvang from 2 to 3 p.m. July 3 as part of the duo's 16-stop national signing tour across 16 cities and ten states to address their electro-mechanical game followership.
The newly released print publication is the first volume of a series of four that contains 64 pages of full-color illustrations, an interview with a game designer, in-depth game reviews, technical information, product reviews and comics — serving as an entertaining technical reference guide for those who care to know more about the once-considered debunked devices.
“Nick and I conceived of this project over two years ago," explained Claytor, a professor at Michigan State University and an award-winning comic book artist. "Since that time we’ve been dedicating a tremendous amount of time and research to this important historical document that we hope will be accessible to both pinball aficionados and newcomers to this rich and fascinating industry."
Project partner Baldridge, host of "For Amusement Only, the E.M. and Bingo Pinball Podcast" and creator of the custom-built Multi-Bingo pinball machine in which he single-handedly programmed all 142 production bingo pinball titles, recalls the information-gathering process being a real labor of love.
“It was an honor to speak with the world’s oldest living and most prolific pinball designer, Wayne Neyens,” Baldridge said, further explaining that Neyens, who was a longtime designer for pinball manufacturer D. Gottlieb & Co., will be prominently featured in their inaugural issue.
Leading up to the first printed issue, the friends and co-creators remember finding a hole in the fabric of published content that neglected the historical electro-mechanical era of coin-operated equipment.
As a response, in 2016 they decided to fill the gap.
They began conducting interviews and outlining the four-volume series together.
Capitalizing on Baldridge's technical savvy and Claytor's illustrative talents, the pair combined their love of historical accuracy and research to form their contribution to the coin-operated amusement sphere.
So far they have made eight stops across America, which started in March at the Texas Pinball Festival in Frisco, Texas.
A notable seventh stop in June included the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas; and their eighth will be in Solvang.
Their tour will end at the Pinball Expo in Illinois in October.
“We cannot be more proud to release this to the public,” Baldridge said.
Additional volumes will be released every other year.
To learn more about Coin-Op Carnival, find the next stop on the signing tour or purchase Volume 1, visit www.coinopcarnival.com.
