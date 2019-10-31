Experience a night of laugh-out-loud comedy when some of the Philippines’ most hilarious stars bring their “T.K.O TAWANA! KANTAHAN! OVERLOAD!?” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 pm. Friday, Nov. 2.
The tour features skits from a variety of performers, including Negi, Wacky Kiray, MC and Lassy with special guests Daryl Ong and Bugoy Drilon.
Negi is seen on “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” as Vice Ganda's sidekick. The comedian has appeared in various TV shows on ABS-CBN, including “Minute to Win It,” and also in movies such as “Super Parental Guardians,” “Finally Found Someone” and “Wander Bra 2018.”
Wacky Kiray caught his big break when he became part of the hit celebrity talent show “I Can Do That” in 2017. He ultimately won the competition and was hailed as “The Greatest Entertainer.” Wacky Kiray is also well-known for being one of the SING-vestigators on the hit Korean game show franchise, “I Can See Your Voice.”
MC is a Filipino actor known for roles in films “Beauty and the Bestie” (2015), “Two Love You” (2019) and “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (1991).
Lassy, who performed alongside MC in “Beauty and the Bestie,” is also known for work in films “Sisterakas” (2012) and “This Guy's in Love with U Mare!” (2012).
Special guests Daryl Ong and Bugoy Drilon are two of the hottest singers in the Philippines.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.