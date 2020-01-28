Comedian Nick Swardson to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Nick Swardson, the actor and comedian who’s known for his memorable TV and film roles as well as his live performances, will bring a night of stand-up comedy to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Swardson regularly shares his unique comedic view on the late night talk-show circuit, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Conan.”
As a standup, Swardson mounted his own successful “Too Many Smells” tour in 2018, and he also tours regularly on a bill with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. His latest special can be seen on Netflix as part of “Comedians of the World,” where he was one of four comedians selected to represent the United States.
He has starred in two one-hour specials for Comedy Central – “Nick Swardson: Taste It” (2015) and “Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted” (2010) – a half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” special (2006), and his first comedy album, “Party” (2007), was certified platinum.
Swardson was co-creator, co-executive producer, co-writer and star of the hit Comedy Central web series “Typical Rick.”
On the small screen, Swardson created and starred in “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time” (2010), which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. He voiced the character of Troy in the FX series “Chozen” (2014), and played the role of Terry on the hit Comedy Central series, “Reno 911!” (2003-2009).
After catching the attention of Happy Madison Productions, Swardson quickly became a fixture in the company’s films. He co-produced and appeared in “Sandy Wexler” (2017); executive-produced and appeared in “The Do Over” (2016) and “The Ridiculous Six” (2015); starred with Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari in “30 Minutes Or Less” (2011); wrote, produced and starred in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006); and wrote and starred in “Benchwarmers” (2006).
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
