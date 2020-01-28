Comedian Nick Swardson to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Nick Swardson, the actor and comedian who’s known for his memorable TV and film roles as well as his live performances, will bring a night of stand-up comedy to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Swardson regularly shares his unique comedic view on the late night talk-show circuit, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Conan.”

As a standup, Swardson mounted his own successful “Too Many Smells” tour in 2018, and he also tours regularly on a bill with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. His latest special can be seen on Netflix as part of “Comedians of the World,” where he was one of four comedians selected to represent the United States.

He has starred in two one-hour specials for Comedy Central – “Nick Swardson: Taste It” (2015) and “Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted” (2010) – a half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” special (2006), and his first comedy album, “Party” (2007), was certified platinum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blues musician Robert Cray set to take Solvang Festival Theater stage Legendary blues guitarist, vocalist and five-time Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Robert Cray, is set to perform for the first time at the Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Swardson was co-creator, co-executive producer, co-writer and star of the hit Comedy Central web series “Typical Rick.”