Comedian Neal Brennan to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Comedian Neal Brennan, an Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer who boasts his own original comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, will bring his stand-up talent to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Chumash Casino Resort. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59.

In addition to performing stand-up nationally, Brennan is known for co-creating and co-writing the Comedy Central series “Chappelle's Show” with Dave Chappelle. Chappelle and Brennan wrote and produced virtually every sketch themselves. In the second season, Brennan was allowed to officially direct, and he helmed such sketches as “Charlie Murphy/Rick James,” “The Racial Draft,” “Charlie Murphy/Prince,” and the “John Mayer Sketch.” Brennan received three Emmy nominations for Chappelle’s Show; one for directing “Rick James,” the other two for writing and producing.

Earlier this month, Brennan was featured in a PBS network presentation the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, paying tribute Chappelle’s career in comedy.