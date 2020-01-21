Comedian Neal Brennan to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Comedian Neal Brennan, an Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer who boasts his own original comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, will bring his stand-up talent to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Chumash Casino Resort. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59.
In addition to performing stand-up nationally, Brennan is known for co-creating and co-writing the Comedy Central series “Chappelle's Show” with Dave Chappelle. Chappelle and Brennan wrote and produced virtually every sketch themselves. In the second season, Brennan was allowed to officially direct, and he helmed such sketches as “Charlie Murphy/Rick James,” “The Racial Draft,” “Charlie Murphy/Prince,” and the “John Mayer Sketch.” Brennan received three Emmy nominations for Chappelle’s Show; one for directing “Rick James,” the other two for writing and producing.
Earlier this month, Brennan was featured in a PBS network presentation the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, paying tribute Chappelle’s career in comedy.
Brennan’s first one-hour stand-up special “Women and Black Dudes” premiered on Comedy Central in 2014. In 2017, Brennan released his second one-hour stand-up special “3 Mics” on Netflix to widespread critical acclaim.
You have free articles remaining.
He’s currently a writer, creative consultant and on-air correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He served as executive producer on Chris Rock’s 2018 standup special “Chris Rock: Tamborine” and as director on fellow Daily Show Correspondent Michelle Wolf’s 2017 HBO special “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.” He was a consultant on Ellen DeGeneres’s Netflix special “Relatable,” and he also co-wrote the 2017 feature film “The Female Brain” alongside comic Whitney Cummings.
Brennan has done stand-up on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Conan,” “Last Call with Carson Daly” and “Lopez Tonight.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort has announced the national tours for John Fogerty, Bonnie Raitt, Norm Macdonald and David Spade are headed to the Sa…
Six outdoor sculptural libraries by artist Douglas Lochner are traveling to six public libraries, where they will be on display through April, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.