Comedian Felipe Esparza, who rose to stardom by winning season seven of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” will bring his North American stand-up tour to the Santa Ynez Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.
Following his “Last Comic Standing” victory in 2010, Esparza went on to produce his first hour-long stand-up comedy special, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You” (now on Netflix). He has also made several TV appearances, such as recurring roles on “The Eric Andre Show” and NBC’s “Superstore,” TruTV’s “World’s Dumbest” and “Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey.”
In 2017, Felipe produced his second hour-long stand-up HBO special with his wife Lesa, titled “Translate This,” which continues to run on all of the HBO platforms.
In addition to his live stand-up touring, Esparza hosts a weekly podcast on the All Things Comedy Network called “What’s Up Fool?” In September, ABC Studios announced that it is developing a single-camera, sibling sitcom starring Esparza and fellow Latino comedian Dustin Ybarra.
During his early years as a comedian, Esparza was part of the successful stand-up comedy TV show, “Que Locos” on Galavisión (the only English-speaking show on Spanish-language TV). That show and the resulting tour helped launch the careers of several other Latino comedians, such as George Lopez, Gabriel Iglesias and Willie Barcena.
Located on Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the show are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
