Comedian David Spade to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

David Spade, the “Saturday Night Live” alum and host of Comedy Central’s popular late-night talk show “Lights Out with David Spade,” will showcase his stand-up comedy talents in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He went on to success in both movies and TV, earning nominations for an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and an American Comedy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” He has also gained acclaim with his one-hour comedy specials, such as “Take the Hit” (1998) and “My Fake Problems” (2014), and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.

Spade’s late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade” premiered on Comedy Central in July. The series follows “The Daily Show” at 11:30 p.m. and features Spade’s signature take on pop culture news of the day while incorporating field segments that mirror his popular Instagram stories. He recently wrapped production on the Netflix original comedy, “The Wrong Missy,” and is signed on to star in Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman’s half-hour comedy, which is currently in development at HBO.