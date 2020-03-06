Comedian David Spade to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

David Spade, the “Saturday Night Live” alum and host of Comedy Central’s popular late-night talk show “Lights Out with David Spade,” will showcase his stand-up comedy talents in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He went on to success in both movies and TV, earning nominations for an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and an American Comedy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” He has also gained acclaim with his one-hour comedy specials, such as “Take the Hit” (1998) and “My Fake Problems” (2014), and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.
Spade’s late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade” premiered on Comedy Central in July. The series follows “The Daily Show” at 11:30 p.m. and features Spade’s signature take on pop culture news of the day while incorporating field segments that mirror his popular Instagram stories. He recently wrapped production on the Netflix original comedy, “The Wrong Missy,” and is signed on to star in Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman’s half-hour comedy, which is currently in development at HBO.
Last year, Spade released “A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World” exclusively on Audible. The audio book was a New York Times best-seller and was well received by critics and fans. Spade was also seen in the Netflix original comedy, “Father of the Year,” which was one of the highest streamed films globally on Netflix. Prior to that, Spade starred opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton in the Netflix original comedy “The Do-Over,” which is one of Netflix’s biggest original film releases.
In 2015, Spade reprised his role as the hilarious and endearing “white trash” misfit, Joe Dirt, in the sequel to the cult classic, “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser,” directed by Fred Wolf, with whom he also co-wrote the script. The film has been streamed over 2 million times, making it Crackle’s most watched original movie to date. Later that same year, Spade also released his memoir, “Almost Interesting,” which went on to become a New York Times Bestseller.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $29, $34, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.