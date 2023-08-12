Santa Maria Concerts in the Park
JAnderson@Santamariatimes.com

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's summer concert series resumes Sunday with the sounds of the band Cloudship filling Rotary Centennial Park for two hours starting at 1 p.m.

Cloudship is a two-man alternate-rock band featuring two friends, Brandon Freeman and Jon Napoles, and all of the unique musical equipment needed to generate the indie pop, organic blues, rock and soul music that they are known for.

Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and a few snacks to enjoy at the free concert.

