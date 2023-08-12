Cloudship is a two-man alternate-rock band featuring two friends, Brandon Freeman and Jon Napoles, and all of the unique musical equipment needed to generate the indie pop, organic blues, rock and soul music that they are known for.
Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and a few snacks to enjoy at the free concert.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. present the Concert in the Park series each summer. Sunday's event will include food vendors, a kids zone and resource booths.
After this weekend's show, there are only two more remaining on the concert schedule:
Aug. 20: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters at Acquistapace Park
Aug. 27: Unfinished Business at Rotary Centennial Park
For more information about the summer concert series, or other events organized by the Recreation and Parks Department, call 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Concert dates, locations and performers are subject to change or cancellation. Follow the Parks Department on social media to stay up to date on events, programming and concert changes.
Soul Kool performs at Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park on Sunday | Photos
Residents and families with tents and lounge chairs enjoy live music during a free two hour concert Sunday at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Santa Maria residents dance to live music from classic R&B band Soul Kool Sunday at
Acquistapace Park during the Concerts in the Park series.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Soul Kool performs Sunday at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria during its Concert in the Park series.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Residents line-dance Sunday at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria during its Concert in the Park series.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Reggie Reyes of Soul Kool performs on stage Sunday at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria during its free Concert in the Park series.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. presented its free Concert in the Park series Sunday at Acquistapace Park featuring live music from Soul Kool.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Residents wait in line for flavored shaved ice from Hanohano Sunday during the Concert in the Park event at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Soul Kool performs live music Sunday at
Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria, during its free Concert in the Park series.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Santa Maria residents and family enjoy dancing, games, food, and more during the Santa Maria Concerts in the Park series Sunday at
Acquistapace Park.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. held its free Concert in the Park event Sunday at Acquistapace Park located at 1921 S. Western Avenue in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor