Waves of classic car enthusiasts and admirers showed up on Saturday for the inaugural "Deuces on 101" roadster non-competitive car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.
More than 150 1932 Ford Roadsters sat on display at the nine-hole golf course, having made the journey from as far away as Canada, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and throughout California.
The dozens of colorful cars glistened under sunny skies, the high-gloss and finish beckoning onlookers to stop by.
Attendees made their rounds, visiting the classic cars lined-up on the fairway while collectors proudly polished up their classics for ultimate display.
Car owners, some of whom escaped the cold weather of their northern homes — doled out historical information on their vehicles and shared their personal journeys to ownership.
Steve Lykken, event organizer and longtime 1932 Ford Roadsters enthusiast and owner of Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton, said that his love of the 1932 "Deuce" is what drove him to launch the event and garner support of his collector cohorts through personal contacts, trade magazine and social media outreach efforts.
"It was unbelievable," Lykken said about the well-attended event. "All the participants said it was the best car show they'd ever been to!"
Although as many as 160 Fords were expected to participate in the show, Lykken said a few were unable to drive north given the recent wildfires in Southern California.
"I'm very pleased with how it turned out," he said, explaining that an event next year is a possibility. "I'm not there yet."
Proceeds from the show benefit Buellton Meals on Wheels, Santa Ynez High School's automotive shop program "Pirate Garage," and the National Progeria Research Foundation.
For more information about the event, visit www.deuceson101.com or follow "Deuces on 101" on Facebook.
