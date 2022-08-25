Paranormal Sizzle into what you are about to experience! Get ready for the DARK wicked world of Paranormal Cirque!

If you’re lukewarm about traditional circuses, a new one that opened  Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run just might chill you to the bone.

Beneath a red-and-black tent dubbed the Clown Castle, the acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures of Paranormal Cirque II will lead audiences along a thin line that separates fear from wonder, horror from humor.

The show combines elements of circus, theater and cabaret to present an innovative horror storyline that Paranormal Cirque spokeswoman Luisa Nealon said may make it hard for audiences to separate reality from illusion.

Ricardo Photography -2.jpg

Watched by a cast of creepy characters before a satanic structure, Sonny Gartner and Yuzbriner Carvajal perform on the Wheel of Death in a Paranormal Cirque show. The unique circus opened Thursday night at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run.
Moises Almaraz - Aerial Straps - Naples Creative 4.jpg

In a mask reminiscent of Hannibal Lecter, Paranormal Cirque acrobatic artist Moises Almaraz performs an Aerial Straps routine high above the arena floor.
Ricardo photography-6.jpg

Paranormal Cirque contortionists create the illusion of a fantasical creature in the creepy atmosphere of the Clown Castle. Shows will continue each night through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
