The gates of Cirque Italia guard the entrance to the Clown Castle tent where Paranormal Cirque will present a unique creation of theater, circus and cabaret combined with a European style in nightly shows through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Watched by a cast of creepy characters before a satanic structure, Sonny Gartner and Yuzbriner Carvajal perform on the Wheel of Death in a Paranormal Cirque show. The unique circus opened Thursday night at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run.
A truck decorated in a dystopian theme sits awaiting guests at Paranormal Cirque, which will present an innovative horror story featuring monstrous creatures with hidden talents in a show for mature audiences each night through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
A zombie head hangs from a prop truck in front of the Paranormal Cirque tent at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where some of the best circus artists from all over the world will present shows aimed at mature audiences through Sunday night.
If you’re lukewarm about traditional circuses, a new one that opened Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run just might chill you to the bone.
Beneath a red-and-black tent dubbed the Clown Castle, the acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures of Paranormal Cirque II will lead audiences along a thin line that separates fear from wonder, horror from humor.
The show combines elements of circus, theater and cabaret to present an innovative horror storyline that Paranormal Cirque spokeswoman Luisa Nealon said may make it hard for audiences to separate reality from illusion.
“You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts,” Nealon said.
“This show is not for the faint of heart,” she added. “You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance."
Paranormal Cirque has recruited some of the best circus artists from around the world to perform such acts as the Hand 2 Hand, Hair Hang, Aerial Straps and Wheel of Death, she said.
Described as thrilling, wicked and sexy, the show has adult language and material, so no one under 13 years of age will be admitted, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian age 21 or older.
The show opened with a single evening performance Thursday, and one show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Weekend performances are set for 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Santa Maria Fairpark parking lot at 937 S. Thornburg St.
Tickets range from $20 to $60 and can be purchased at the box office on site from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.