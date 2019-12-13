The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that comedians Bill Burr and Nick Swardson, Regional Mexican greats Tierra Cali and Pink Floyd tribute band Which One’s Pink?, are among the latest signings to its 2020 Samala Showroom schedule. Tickets for these four events are on sale now.
Burr, the creator and star of the animated Netflix series “F is for Family” and his own “Monday Morning Podcast”, will bring his North American stand-up tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the show are $79, $89, $99, $109 and $119.
Swardson, the talented stand-up comedian who’s best known for his Comedy Central one-hour specials and his past role as Terry Bernadino in the TV series “Reno 911!,” returns to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59.
Tierra Cali, the popular group composed of five brothers from Michoacán, Mexico, will perform their hits at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Tickets for the show are $29, $39, $49, $54 and $59.
And Which One’s Pink? – the California-based Pink Floyd tribute band that has earned critical acclaim for its renderings – will return to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets for the show are $25.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.