If you remember how it was in the 1950s, you will recall that it was the West Coast that set the trends, and "lead" the way in kustomizing. Join us this weekend in bringing back those great "lead sleds" and honoring the many big kustomizers still active on the West Coast. Here is a chance to get that kustom out of the garage, load up the family & join us for some good times.
The West Coast Kustoms Car Show comes to the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Santa Maria City Cruise on Friday night, May 24 for registered participants only.
SHOW FEATURES:
• 2019 Santa Maria City Cruise - Friday Night *for registered participants only
• "Show-n-Shine" Saturday and Sunday
• "Swap Meet" on the grounds on Sunday starting at 7 a.m.
• Tons of vendors • Model Car Show • Live Music
• Meet many of the great "Legends of Kustomizing"
• "Hall of Fame" ceremony & Special Guests
• Pin Striping Panel Jam Party & Auction
Tickets are adults $15; seniors (60+) $10; children 10 and under free; active military $5 with military I.D. But your tickets pre-sale at O'Riley's Auto Parts and save $3.