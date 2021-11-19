The 2021 holiday season kicks off the day after Thanksgiving in Santa Maria with the return of the second annual Christmas in the Country drive-through holiday lights show at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
The event runs over five weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, and features a magical 2-mile route decorated with thousands of lights and impressive holiday displays created by dozens of local businesses, organizations and schools.
Tickets allow entry into the event during a specific half-hour time frame, and residents are encouraged to get their spots sooner rather than later due to the popularity of last year's event, according to Elks Rodeo Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia.
After back-to-back organization of the Elks Rodeo in September, the second Haunted Hills drive-through event in October and now Christmas in the Country, Tonascia said the Elks team and their volunteers have been working nonstop over the past few months.
"We're crazy busy right now," she said. "We went from howdy to haunted to happy holidays all within three months."
Similarly to this year's Haunted Hills event, Elks Recreation is offering two ticket options for the 2021 Christmas in the Country. Single-car entry into the event costs $55, and residents also have the option of the Ultimate VIP Christmas Experience, which costs $70 per person for an open-air wagon ride through the route with hot chocolate and other holiday treats.
Tickets are available online at elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country.
While last year's event ran Wednesday to Sunday each week, this year's Christmas in the Country will be open for select dates and times, depending on the weekend, as follows:
- Nov. 26 and 27 — 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 2 to 4 — 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Dec. 9 to 11 — 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Dec. 16 to 19 — 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Dec. 22 to 24 and Dec. 26 — 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The Ultimate VIP Christmas Experience option is currently only available Dec. 10 to 11, 17 to 18 and Dec. 24.
After launching the holiday event last year as a way to safely celebrate the season during COVID-19, Tonascia said this year's route will feature even bigger displays but with many of the same favorite attractions as last year. The camels and other animals in the Bethlehem display, for example, will be back for another round.
"Last year we weren't really sure what we were doing … but we had so much positive feedback after the event. That inspired us to bring it back and have it be an annual thing," Tonascia said.
This year's event also will bring back the “Stuff the Stocking” fundraiser, which raises awareness for pediatric cancer and money for impacted families through the Golden Circle of Champions program. During the Elks Rodeo, the Golden Circle of Champions honors 25 children with pediatric cancer and their families on the opening night.
Elks Recreation also saw great success with this year's Haunted Hills event, and will be donating some of the revenue to the different organizations that participated, according to Tonascia.
Those interested in creating a display, becoming a sponsor, donating or volunteering at Christmas in the Country can contact Elks Recreation at 805-925-4125 or via email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com for more information.
The Elks Unocal Event Center is located at 4040 S. Highway 101.