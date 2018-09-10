The Lompoc Pops Orchestra's first performance of its 22nd season will feature a full evening of Broadway hits alongside six outstanding soloists, all with extensive professional backgrounds.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the First United Methodist Church, at 925 North F Street in downtown Lompoc.
But make no mistake, this isn't just a Lompoc attraction, says Pops publicist Connie Barlow.
Twenty-two years ago, the group was born when local musicians banded together to perform a patriotic musical tribute at a formal Vandenberg Air Force Base dinner. From there, the Pops began performing for the local community at large.
"Concertgoers and music lovers come from neighboring areas -- Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria -- and beyond," Barlow said.
Today, the orchestra has expanded to twice its original size and attracts the finest musicians along the Central Coast, offering four concerts each season to packed audiences under the expert direction of Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff, she added.
Alhadeff is also the conductor for Opera San Luis Obispo and State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara.
Inspired by and modeled after the Boston Pops, the Lompoc Pops offers a wide variety of popular American decadal music and timeless patriotic pieces, with the occasional, well-known, short classical or operatic selection.
"Each season the orchestra continues to excel as Alhadeff challenges the musicians with exciting, intricate pieces," Barlow said. "And he always brings an array of talented soloists to the stage -- and the Sept. 17 concert will be no different."
Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students with student ID at the door. Children 12 and under are free.
Other concert dates for the season are Dec. 2, and April 8 and June 24, 2019.
For ticket reservations, call 805-735-6463, and for more information, visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org