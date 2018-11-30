Join Metro Entertainment for a special candlelight life celebration of the The Man, Marvel Comics creator and pop culture icon, Stan Lee 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.
In honor of his contribution to comics, movies, television and his larger than life personality and career, Metro Entertainment staff will be holding a community tribute to his life and times as well as a special storewide sale and Marvel Comics giveaway all day to celebrate his incredible stories.
Info: 805-963-2168 or metro-entertainment.com.