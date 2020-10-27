Celebrate the Hallo-weekend with socially distanced spooky events

Even though this Halloween season looks different than in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools and city agencies still are finding creative ways to make the season memorable.

From drive-through trick-or-treating to socially distanced costume contests, there's lots to "boo" this Halloween in Santa Maria. Check out our list below to get some ideas.

To view COVID-19 trick-or-treating guidelines from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, visit publichealthsbc.org/halloween-covid-19.

Drive-Thru Boo at Preisker Park — Oct. 29

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a drive-through trick-or-treating experience for families at Preisker Park this year in the days before Halloween.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, attendees are invited to don their costumes and drive the 1-mile loop around the park, where they will receive treats from local businesses.

During the free event, attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles.

Preisker Park is located at 330 Hidden Pines Way.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Ralph Dunlap Halloween trunk-or-treat — Oct. 30

Ralph Dunlap Elementary School will host a trunk-or-treat event, organized by the school PTA, for local families the day before Halloween.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to the trunk-or-treat celebration, running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.