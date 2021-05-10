The Paso Robles Event Center announced Monday the 2021 California Mid-State Fair will take place as scheduled with a theme of “Can’t Wait To See You!”
Agriculture, animals, live performances, carnival rides, vendors, exhibits and food will be showcased during the 75th edition of the fair set for July 21 through Aug. 1, a fair spokesman said.
However, because safety will continue to be the Event Center’s top priority, the fair will follow all state and local COVID-19 health mandates regarding COVID-19, fair spokesman Tom Keffury said.
“It is also possible that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the 2021 fair,” Keffury said. “Fairgoers will need to check our website before arriving for the most up-to-date information.”
Admission tickets will go on sale in early June exclusively online at www.MidStateFair.com, as the box office will not be open.
Specific programming elements, including live performances, are still being developed, with more details to be announced.