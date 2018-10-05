'Bullitt' turns 50
Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Entertainment are bringing the 50th anniversary of "Bullitt" to select cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event, which includes bonus content. Steve McQueen stars as Lt. Frank Bullitt in the role that made him a superstar as the hard-bitten police detective assigned to protect the star witness in a Congressional investigation. But when the witness is murdered, Bullitt mercilessly tracks a trail of lies and corruption that leads all the way to the halls of power in Washington.