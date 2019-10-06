Steve Lykken, longtime 1932 Ford Roadsters enthusiast and owner of Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton, recently converted his passion for collecting hot rods into an opportunity for the local community to benefit.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton will open up their greens to host Lykken's inaugural "Deuces on 101" roadster non-competitive car show. Proceeds from the show will benefit Buellton Meals on Wheels, Santa Ynez High School's automotive shop program "Pirate Garage," and the National Progeria Research Foundation.
According to the 78-year-old longtime Valley resident, an expected 160 Ford Roadsters from as far away as Canada, Utah, Nevada, Arizona — and throughout California, will arrive in town on Friday, Oct. 11 and the following day park themselves for display at the 9-hole community golf course in Buellton.
"I've been working on it for the last six months," said Lykken, explaining that he had reached out to his many collector contacts, advertised in trade magazines and marketed on Facebook to pull the event together. "It's been a tremendous response."
Lykken, a collector of "Deuces" for a number of years, will also bring his seven decked-out historic vehicles to display at the show alongside his fellow roadster enthusiasts.
Indicating the year "2" in 1932, Deuces were launched by Ford following the four-cylinder Model A automobile, according to historical records. With this vehicle, Henry Ford successfully introduced the mass production of Flathead V8 engine automobiles at a price that the masses could afford.
Zaca Creek golf instructor Bob Kotowski says the cars will be parked in a cluster and showcased on the fairway only — not on the course's greens — to prevent damage to the lawn.
"It's going to be fantastic," Kotowski said. "Come participate and enjoy the activities."
According to the event website, the fundraising piece is made possible through the $50 car registration fee, and the Friday night Santa Maria Style BBQ Dinner at Mendenhall's Museum of Gasoline Pumps and Petroliana held for show registrants only. T-shirts, mugs and other items will be for sale to the public on Saturday, and a series of raffles donated by local proprietors will be held on event day.
Owner of what he refers to as the "oldest standing business in Buellton," with 52 years serving the community, Lykken says the inaugural car show just might see longevity.
"I hope to make it an annual event — if I live through this one," he said laughing. "There's never been anything like it in California."
For more information about the event, visit www.deuceson101.com or follow "Deuces on 101" on Facebook.
