Buellton Recreation Center is inviting the community to attend the 44th annual festival of Nordic cultures on Sunday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at California Lutheran University's Kingsmen Park. The event is the largest such event in Southern California, featuring music, dancing, cooking and craft demonstrations, presentations, vendors and activities for people of all ages.
Festivalgoers can visit an authentic Viking Village and a Sami sliddastallan, or community gathering, try their hand at Dala horse croquet, and decorate head wreaths with flowers and ribbon.
Food to be featured will be lefse, Viking Dogs, Scandinavian pastries and “World Famous” Æbleskivers. Scandia and Swedish dance groups, country and American folk singers/songwriters will entertain, alongside a headline performance by ABBAFAB, a tribute to the music of ABBA.
Tickets are $15 per person. Attendees should meet at the Buellton Rec Center for departure.
To register online, visit buelltonrec.com or call 805-688-1086.