Santa Ynez Valley will celebrate the fourth annual Buellton Brew Fest, featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Hosted by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place at River View Park in Buellton.
Attendees can sample from over 50 breweries, wineries, spirits companies and a selection of food trucks on-site. Live entertainment will be provided by Richie Rey, Cadillac Angels and Dj Hecktik. A megasized beer pong, cornhole game and plenty of places to relax will be available. Eventgoers are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for maximum enjoyment.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at https://nightout.com/events/buellton-brew-fest-2019/tickets.
VIP Early Entry -- $55: Includes 1-hour early entry with special tastings from select breweries. Each VIP guest will get a special VIP gift, souvenir glass and unlimited samples of craft beer, wine, and spirits. VIP entry begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are limited. Last pour is at 4 p.m.
General Admission -- $45: Each General Admission guest will receive a souvenir glass and unlimited samples of craft beer, wine, and spirits. General Admission entry begins at 12:30 p.m. Last pour is at 4 p.m.
Designated Drivers -- $20: No consumption of alcohol is allowed with a DD Ticket. DD guests can enter during VIP Early Entry at 11:30 a.m. This is the perfect ticket for guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely. The ticket should be purchased by the designated driver's friends or family who they are driving home.
Must be 21 or older to enter. The vent is rain or shine. Babies, infants, pets or coolers are not allowed. Brewery lineup subject to change. The last pour at 4 p.m.
Bus transportation is available, provided by Jump On The School Bus. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations. To purchase bus tickets, visit https://nightout.com/events/buellton-brew-fest-2019/tickets.
- Santa Barbara: Pickup will be at Figueroa Mountain Brewery, 137 Anacapa St., at 10:15 a.m. Ticket includes ride to and from event.
- Goleta: Pickup will be at M Special Brewing, Building C, 6860 Cortona Drive, at 10:30 a.m. Ticket includes ride to and from event.
- Santa Maria: Pickup will be at at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 560 E. Betteravia Road, B, will leave at 10:15 a.m.
- Lompoc: Pickup will be at Solvang Brewing Company, 222 North H St., at 10:45 a.m.