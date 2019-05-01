This weekend Buellton will celebrate the fourth annual Buellton Brew Fest, featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits.
The event will kick off at River View Park in Buellton from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., showcasing over 50 breweries, wineries, spirits companies and a selection of food trucks on-site.
Live entertainment will be provided by Richie Rey, the Cadillac Angels and Dj Hecktik. A megasized beer pong, cornhole game and plenty of places to relax will be available. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://nightout.com/events/buellton-brew-fest-2019/tickets.
Attendees must be 21 or older to enter, and the event is rain or shine. Babies, infants, pets or coolers are not allowed. Brewery lineup subject to change. The last pour is at 4 p.m.