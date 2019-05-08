Santa Ynez Valley will celebrate the fourth annual Buellton Brew Fest, featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Hosted by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place at River View Park in Buellton. Attendees can sample from over 50 breweries, wineries, spirits companies and a selection of food trucks on-site. Live entertainment will be provided by Richie Rey, Cadillac Angels and Dj Hecktik.