Santa Ynez Valley celebrated its eighth annual Buellton Brew Fest at River View Park in Buellton on Saturday, and saw its highest attendance to date, said Discover Buellton executive director Kathy Vreeland.
May 4, which has become a day observed by Star Wars fans as Star Wars Day was given a twist — "May the 4th Be With Brew" — and the day that celebrates George Lucas' visionary creation was combined with the Valley festival featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits, which is credited by Vreeland for boosting the attendance.
“It was one of the biggest festivals with over 1,400 guests in attendance. The Star Wars theme was fun and many attendees dressed up in their favorite costumes,” she said.
With specialty beer glass in hand, hundreds of event-goers circulated around the park visiting with friends and sampling from over 50 breweries, wineries and spirits companies that were pitched beneath large tents that shaded them from a perfect sunny day.
A selection of onsite food trucks were crowded with hungry attendees, taking a break from the sipping and swirling. Many chose to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to set up picnics.
Entertainment provided by Richie Rey, Cadillac Angels and Dj Hecktik, was enjoyed by festivalgoers both relaxed and dancing.
Choosing to play it safe, bus transportation provided by Jump On The School Bus, shuttled attendees to and from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc.
Santa Ynez Valley will celebrate the fourth annual Buellton Brew Fest, featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Hosted by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place at River View Park in Buellton. Attendees can sample from over 50 breweries, wineries, spirits companies and a selection of food trucks on-site. Live entertainment will be provided by Richie Rey, Cadillac Angels and Dj Hecktik.