The Valley Reads Book Club will be discussing William Golding's "Lord of the Flies" at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Santa Maria Public Library's learning center.
Golding's 1954 novel follows a group of schoolboys who become trapped on a desert island and the violence that ensues in their attempt to self-govern.
Residents interested in participating in the November book club discussion can register online at cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.