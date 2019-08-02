The Book Loft of Solvang will hold a book launch event on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. for local author Deborah Tobola. She will introduce her new memoir, "Hummingbird in Underworld: Teaching in a Men's Prison."
The story alternates between Tabola's personal experience and the theatrical tales created while teaching in a California men’s prison.
Tobola takes readers on an unforgettable journey, affirming the power of art and the strength of the human spirit.
She is a poet, playwright and co-author of a children’s book. Her work has earned four Pushcart Prize nominations, three Academy of American Poets awards and a Children’s Choice Book Award.
Tobola retired from the Department of Corrections at the end of 2008 to begin Poetic Justice Project, the country’s first theater company created for formerly incarcerated actors, where she serves as artistic director.
Three years ago, Tobola returned to prison work and now teaches creative writing and theater at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County. She resides in Santa Maria.
For more information about the author and her memoir, visit www.deborahtobola.com.
