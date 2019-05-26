Local author Nanette Virden will hold a signing for her new book "The Secret of Emma Pryce" on Wednesday, June 19 from 3 - 5 p.m at The Book Loft in Solvang. Light refreshment will be served.
The Secret of Emma Pryce, the first book of a trilogy, is about a shy young girl named Emma Pryce who lives in the Santa Ynez Valley. As a sophomore in high school, Emma is faced with coping with the loss of a dear family member while navigating her feelings for a friend of her brother’s. However, on her 16th birthday something strange happens that changes her life forever -- a family curse grips her. Too ashamed to tell anyone, she finds herself desperately seeking the source of the curse, taking her on an unforgettable adventure to Ireland.
About the author:
In the mid 1980s, Virden and her family moved to the Santa Ynez Valley from Los Angeles. Having been diagnosed with seizure disorder at age 10, she was shy and withdrawn growing up, but high school English class was where she found the perfect way to overcome those obstacles. She realized her love for writing and began to compose short stories and poetry. Over the years, she has continued to find writing a great way to conquer her shyness and says it is “great therapy.”
Now retired, Nanette spends time writing, being with her family, and caring for her pets. She volunteers her time and efforts to “Support the Troops,” a group that sends supplies to members of the military.
For more information about the book and author, contact Nan Virden at nvirden@yahoo.com.