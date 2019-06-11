Listed are the special library events happening in the Santa Ynez Valley during the month of June. To access the entire summer calendar, visit syvnews.com.
Tues., June 11: 6-7:30 p.m. “B.Y.O. (Bring Your Own) Book Club” A book club with no obligations, just great conversation. Meet up with Solvang library staff at the Wandering Dog to share what you’ve been reading with other library readers, hear about their recent favorites! Wandering Dog Wine Bar, Solvang 1539 Mission Drive
Thurs., June 13: 10:30 -11:30 a.m. “Hula-Hoop Show and Workshop with KitKat Hoops” This performance and interactive workshop includes sparkling LED hoops to put a twist on class circus entertainment! Everyone is welcome, participants in the workshop must be 8 years old and up. Sign up ahead of time for the workshop portion. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., June 15: 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Beginning Crochet with Tatiana (Week 1)” Learn basic crochet with textile artist Tatiana. First week, learn basic stitches, second week, learn to make a little stuffed owl. All persons over 8 are welcome. Second session is June 22. (8 year olds are welcome with an accompanying adult.) All materials supplied, please register to reserve a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., June 15: 4-5 p.m. “Coding Club” This summer we’ll be playing with 3-d printing. Learn to adapt and write programs for printing. Space is limited, please register online or at the library. Best for ages 8 and up. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Tues. June 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Magician Shawn McMaster” Don’t miss this crowd pleasing master magician. Shawn McMaster performs a high-energy, interactive show filled with wit, astonishment, and hilarity for the whole family. Best for ages 4 and up. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Tues. June 18, 3:30–4:30 p.m.,“Magician Shawn McMaster” Don’t miss this crowd pleasing master magician. Shawn McMaster performs a high-energy, interactive show filled with wit, astonishment, and hilarity for the whole family. Best for ages 4 and up. . Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Thur., June 20: 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Trading Card Club” Meet your friends to play Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, or Magic The Gathering. Beginners welcome. Bring your deck, and come on time: there are prizes for participating. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Wed., June 19, 20-21, 5-6 p.m. “Shakespeare ReadAloud: A Midsummer Night’s Dream” A play-reading group for adults, teens and children 9 and up. Not a performance - everyone participates reading this classic work aloud. (Although you can come just to listen.) All are welcome, please call or email to reserve a spot, and drop into the library to checkout a script before the event. Check with the library to confirm location, this event may move. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Fri., June 21: 1–2:30 p.m. “Buellton Bookworms Book Club” Join our monthly discussions. Copies of the book can be checked out from the service desk. Monthly on third Fridays. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Sat., June 22: 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Beginning Crochet with Tatiana (Week 2)” Learn basic crochet with textile artist Tatiana. First week, learn basic stitches, second week, learn to make a little stuffed owl. All persons over 8 are welcome. (8 year olds are welcome with an accompanying adult.) All materials supplied, please register to reserve a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., June 22: 1 p.m. “Saturday Movie” Meet your friends for a free matinee on the fourth Saturday of each month. Call us to find out what is showing. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., June 22: 2–3 p.m. “Maker Workshop” Free, for ages 6 and up-check with the library to see what we’re making this month. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Wed., June 26: 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Music with Miss Diane” A music participation program for you and your baby/toddler/preschooler. Diane Byington of Solvang Conservatory shares songs, instrument play, rhythm chants and movement in a relaxed, playful setting. Caregiver participation required. Pre-registration guarantees a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., June 29; 10:30 a.m.-noon “Independence Day Parade Craft Workshop” It’s showtime! Join us in a makers extravaganza as we create a fun SYV Libraries entry for the Solvang Fourth of July Parade. Materials provided, bring your imagination. All ages welcome. Children 7 and under must be with an adult or teen. Reserve a space for one of the four sessions Sat., June 29; Tues., July 2; or Wed., July 3 at Solvang Library; Tuesday July 2, 3:30–5 p.m. at Buellton Library Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
