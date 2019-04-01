Try 3 months for $3
The Book Loft, Tom Gerald

Tom Gerald longtime Book Loft team member sits behind his desk savoring the last days before his retirement.

 The Book Loft, Image contributor

On Thursday March 28, The Book Loft in downtown Solvang said their goodbyes to retiring employee and bibliophile Tom Gerald.

According to the Book Loft's social media post, "we will finally release Tom Gerald from his indentured servitude with us or as he says, he is ‘retiring’."

The Book Loft

Tom Gerald bags up some

books for a customer at The Book Loft in Solvang.

The shop which is arguably a Valley institution stocked with vintage literature, children's books, Scandinavian titles and racks of current best-sellers, will turn 50 next year.

"He’ll be missed but he has left his mark on our little corner of Solvang with wit, wisdom, and kindness," the post read.

The Book Loft is located at 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. For more information, visit their website at http://www.bookloftsolvang.com/

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags