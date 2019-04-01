On Thursday March 28, The Book Loft in downtown Solvang said their goodbyes to retiring employee and bibliophile Tom Gerald.
According to the Book Loft's social media post, "we will finally release Tom Gerald from his indentured servitude with us or as he says, he is ‘retiring’."
The shop which is arguably a Valley institution stocked with vintage literature, children's books, Scandinavian titles and racks of current best-sellers, will turn 50 next year.
"He’ll be missed but he has left his mark on our little corner of Solvang with wit, wisdom, and kindness," the post read.
The Book Loft is located at 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. For more information, visit their website at http://www.bookloftsolvang.com/