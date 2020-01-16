Solvang reveals its history: Elverhoj Museum announces newly released historical book

After its founding more than a century ago, Solvang now has a recorded timeline to speak of found in the newly released historical book The Spirit of Solvang: A History of the Danish Capital of America.
The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is inviting the public to attend the official Book Release Party on Sat., Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Museum.
The authors will be present to sign copies during a festive reception with live music and refreshments. There is no charge for admission.
Authored by researcher Ann Dittmer and Elverhøj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates, more than a decade went into research and development of the hardbound book, according to Bates.
"The 220-page book chronicles the challenges and triumphs of the Danish community that grew, thrived, and evolved while most faded into obscurity," she explained. "The Spirit of Solvang fills a void as previously there had been no published written or photographic documentation of one of the most vital Danish-American communities in the United States."
The Spirit of Solvang incorporates photographic resources, artifacts and oral histories, and features maps of early Solvang.
Printed in full-color, the publication includes 365 photographs along with information about changes to the social, cultural, agricultural, architectural and economic landscape of Solvang.
The project was made possible by the contributions of numerous individuals who volunteered countless hours.
The Spirit of Solvang is available for purchase exclusively at the Elverhoj Museum, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. To order a copy, phone (805) 686-1211 or email info@elverhoj.org.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.