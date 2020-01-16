Solvang reveals its history: Elverhoj Museum announces newly released historical book

"The 220-page book chronicles the challenges and triumphs of the Danish community that grew, thrived, and evolved while most faded into obscurity," she explained. "The Spirit of Solvang fills a void as previously there had been no published written or photographic documentation of one of the most vital Danish-American communities in the United States."

The Spirit of Solvang incorporates photographic resources, artifacts and oral histories, and features maps of early Solvang.

Printed in full-color, the publication includes 365 photographs along with information about changes to the social, cultural, agricultural, architectural and economic landscape of Solvang.

The project was made possible by the contributions of numerous individuals who volunteered countless hours.

The Spirit of Solvang is available for purchase exclusively at the Elverhoj Museum, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. To order a copy, phone (805) 686-1211 or email info@elverhoj.org.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

