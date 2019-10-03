The Solvang Library has announced its 2019 Ghost Story Challenge. Submission deadline is Oct. 25.
The challenge is open to adults 18 and over, and to young writers 6th-12th grade.
“The Ghost Story Challenge is not so much a contest as a celebration of the craft and imagination involved in writing a story, and the thrill experienced in reading or hearing it,” said a library representative. “It’s going to be great fun to read these aloud!”
Winning entries will be read aloud at the Ghost Storytelling event on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m., at Casa Cassara in Solvang.
For more information, see the library events calendar at GoletaValleyLibrary.org, call the library at 805 688-4214, or look up the Solvang Library on Facebook.