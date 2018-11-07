Library programs are escaping their literary confines and appearing out in the community. This past year, library patrons in Santa Barbara have been able to attend pop-up library programs in various public eateries and bars in town.
Now Solvang Library is following suit.
On the evening of Oct. 30, the library held its first pop-up, a "Frankenstein" book discussion and "Ghost Story Challenge" reading at Casa Cassara's tasting room in Solvang. And on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., Wandering Dog Wine Bar, located at 1539 Mission Drive in Solvang, will host another outside-of-the-box event: "Bring Your Own Book Club". The group will meet to share their current favorite reads in a relaxing atmosphere.
"Having our Ghost Story Challenge at Casa Cassara was the perfect way to conclude October's Frankenstein community reading program," said library staffer Carey McKinnon. "The place was packed with both writers and members of the public."
Attendees enjoyed wine, hot cider and light snacks while listening to story entries read aloud. Among the teen winners were: Valentine Valentine's "Ghost in the Machine" (Scariest); Layla Baker's "The Haunted Goose" (Most Original); Natalie Parker's "Something Lurking Near" (Best Writer's Craft); Lola Davenport's "The Peace Doll" (Best Plot); Charley Hrehor's "The Shadows" (Best Dialogue.); and Mirella Wisniowski's "Room Four" (runner-up for originality and craft).
Adult winners included: Jenna Elizabeth Johnson's "Hunter's Moon" (Scariest); Gloria Reece's "The Old Man Who Lived in the Wall" (Best Writer's Craft); Gary Robinson's "The Longest Night" (Most Original); Jess Beebe's "Warm Amber" ("Ursula LeGuin award"), and Leslie Franklin with "Solvang's Real Haunted House" (Most Believable).
All stories submitted are available to read online: www.issuu.com/santabarbaraca4/docs/ghost_story_challenge_2018_antholog
For more information about the upcoming event or to make a reservation, contact the Solvang library at 805 688-4214. Drop-ins will be welcome.