Award-winning filmmaker and author Gary Robinson recently celebrated the completion of his historical novel trilogy, Lands of our Ancestors, which portrays periods of California history from a uniquely Native American perspective.
The books feature the struggles and survival of three generations of an inland Chumash family during the Spanish Mission era, the Mexican Rancho period, the Gold Rush and early years of statehood.
Robinson, a 16-year resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, says that the three books and their corresponding teacher's guides are drawn from historical sources, and are written with fourth grade students — and their teachers — in mind.
He says that "using exciting literature to give young readers a realistic insight into California’s past" within the classroom was his primary goal.
The first book was released in 2016 after Robinson had the manuscript reviewed and approved by the Santa Ynez Chumash Elders Committee and the director of the tribe’s Culture Department, along with a tribal member who teaches the tribe’s language.
A fourth-grade teacher who was covering the Spanish Mission era in her classroom also tested the book to make sure the content was appropriate for the classroom, according to Robinson.
"Fourth grade is the year in which every California public school student studies the state’s history," he explained. "The new framework discourages teachers from having students build mission models, for example, because nothing meaningful is learned through that activity."
Instead, he says, the new approach found within the content of the books encourages students to investigate the impacts that the missions had on native peoples and the environment.
“2016 was also the year the state department of education released its revised standards for teaching history and social science subjects,” he added.
Robinson says he offered the story line as a multi-generational family saga, recounting major parts of California history through the perspective of the Native Americans who were impacted by new cultures coming into their world.
Book One of the series introduces the two main characters, a 12 year-old Chumash boy named Kilik and his 11 year-old cousin, Tuhuy, and gives readers an opportunity to experience the perils and challenges brought by Spanish colonization through the young boys' eyes, Robinson explained.
In the second book of the series, the main characters grow up and have children of their own. Together they face the trials and tribulations of the Mexican Rancho period where indigenous peoples are used for slave labor.
"Most of the characters in Lands of our Ancestors Book Three managed to escape death and capture during those perilous times and eventually returned to their original homeland in the Santa Ynez Valley," Robinson said.
The third book takes readers into the period of the Gold Rush and early years of statehood when laws were passed making it legal to buy and sell Native Americans as forced laborers.
Bringing new insights to students and their teachers will continue to be a goal for Robinson, who has so far written and published a total of 18 books on Native American topics and has begun work on a nineteenth.
"Books bring history to life for young readers," Robinson said.
The Lands of our Ancestors trilogy can be purchased at the Book Loft in Solvang, Amazon.com and directly from Robinson.
His books and educational films have appeared on PBS, FNX Television, Native Flix and in classrooms around the country.
For more information, contact Gary Robinson at 805-245-9630.
